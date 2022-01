Newcastle’s miserable season on the field sunk to a new low on Saturday as the Magpies were dumped out of the FA Cup 1-0 by third-tier Cambridge, while non-league sides Kidderminster and Boreham Wood also booked their places in the fourth round.

The post Newcastle stunned by Cambridge 'dream' in FA Cup appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper