Sindy Zemura:‘Though progress is slow, gender equality is achievable’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr. Sindy Zemura is a humanitarian, social entrepreneur and philanthropist with focus on empowering marginalised women, girls and youths. She holds degrees in Business Studies, Social Work, Public Governance and Administration. She also holds Master’s degrees in International Relations and Public Administration. In 2021, she was nominated for an honorary post- doctorate degree in Public Policy at the Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance at UCT. Zemura, a seasoned leader with over 12 years in international development programmes as well as 15 years in the finance sector, is a consultant on gender equality, education, youth empowerment, ending gender-based violence, women peace and security, HIV awareness, poverty alleviation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Given her passion for these causes, Zemura is the Founding Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Southern Africa Embrace (SAE) Foundation, an international development charitable organisation based In Toronto,…