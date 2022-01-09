2023 Presidency: What distinguishes Bello from other aspirants | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello will enjoy not one but three significant advantages over other contestants as the race to the 2023 presidential election is fast approaching.

Prime among the factors that may boost Bello’s campaign and quest to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 is the elationship he currently enjoys with the medi, especially in the last one year.

Some pundits said if the pen alone could determine victory for any of the presidential aspirants, Governor Bello stands a tall chance to defeat the big wigs on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and also the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Secondly, the Kogi State governor has demonstrated the capacity to lead without ethnic bias and nepotism judging from the style he has adopted since emerging governor in 2015.

One peculiar quality in his style of leadership, which Nigeria will really need as a tonic to heal her wounds, has been the ability to relate with…