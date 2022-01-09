Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December.

Djokovic’s fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court.

The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia’s hardline immigration system — some for years.

Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.

On Sunday, more than 100 protesters, many of them migrant rights activists, gathered in a park opposite the centre.

“Free, free, the refugees,” the crowd chanted as dozens of police stood by.

With a week to go before the January 17 start of the Australian Open, any delay could dash the…