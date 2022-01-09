Nigerian Breweries donates auditorium to school | The Guardian Nigeria News

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Nigerian Breweries Plc, has commissioned a new 200-seater auditorium at the Concordia College, Yola, Adamawa State, built in honour of one of their teachers and the winner of the 2020 Maltina Teacher of the Year, Miss Oluwabunmi Anani.



This was of its reward to the school that produces the winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition.



Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Secretary to the Adamawa State Government, Umar Bindi, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Adamawa State, Wilbina Jackson, expressed gratitude to Nigerian Breweries for investing in the education sector as part of its CSR.



Bindi equally applauded Anani for the milestone achievement noting that the sterling performance recorded could not have been possible without the conducive learning environment created by Adamawa State Government and Concordia College.



Chairman, Nigerian…