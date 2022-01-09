Sevilla keep pressure on Real Madrid with narrow Getafe win | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Sevilla stayed in touch with Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Sunday after Rafa Mir’s goal sealed a 1-0 win at home to Getafe.

Mir’s flicked finish in the 22nd minute squirmed past David Soria and was enough for Sevilla to cut the gap to Madrid to five points, with Sevilla owning a game in hand. Madrid thrashed Valencia 4-1 on Saturday.

With Real Madrid away in Saudi Arabia playing in the Spanish Super Cup this week, Sevilla will have the chance to reduce the difference to two points by beating Valencia next weekend.

Sevilla’s Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui (L) points at Spanish assistant referee Miguel Martinez Munuera during the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and Getafe CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on January 9, 2022. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Julen Lopetefui’s side appears to be the chief challengers to Real Madrid this season, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both well adrift. Sevilla is now unbeaten in…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR