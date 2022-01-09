Spurs and Liverpool survive FA Cup scares | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tottenham scored a flurry of late goals as they avoided an embarrassing FA Cup exit at the hands of third-tier Morecambe on Sunday while Liverpool came from behind to beat lowly Shrewsbury 4-1.

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in the day’s only third-round match featuring two Premier League teams and Wolves saw off Championship side Sheffield United 3-0.

A much-changed Spurs were trailing at half-time against their League One opponents but Harry Winks levelled and substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored late on to seal a 3-1 win.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson was absent for the game against the club at which he began his playing career after testing positive for coronavirus.

Spurs — 59 places higher than their opponents in the English league system — dominated the opening half an hour but the visitors went ahead in the 33rd minute when captain Anthony O’Connor converted from close range following a corner.

The home was level in the 74th minute but they needed a fluke —…