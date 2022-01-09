Turkmenistan plans to close its ‘Gateway to Hell’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Turkmenistan’s strongman leader has ordered experts to find a way to finally extinguish a massive five-decade old fire in a giant natural gas crater in the Central Asian country, dubbed the “Gateway to Hell”.

After a drilling accident in 1971, Soviet scientists set the gas alight to prevent the spread of poisonous gases, thinking it would burn out quickly. Photo/IGOR SASIN/AFP

Citing environmental and economic concerns, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov appeared on state television Saturday telling officials to put out the flames at the Darvaza gas crater in the middle of the vast Karakum desert.

In 2010, Berdymukhamedov also ordered experts to find a way to put out the flames that have been burning ever since a Soviet drilling operation went awry in 1971.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said that the man-made crater “negatively affects both the environment and the health of the people living nearby”. 

“We are losing valuable natural resources for…



