Walnuts Cultivation: Goldmine for huge revenue, employment opportunities | The Guardian Nigeria News

The walnut industry is one of the underestimated businesses in Nigeria, despite its huge potential of improving livelihoods of rural communities and improving the country’s economy.

Its production in the country is particularly unique due to the extensive natural walnut forest in eastern and western states, which plays an important role in sustaining livelihoods of the local communities.

The primary use of walnuts is food. The nut is eaten as snacks just like groundnut and cashew nut. It can be eaten alone or added to a dish or food item to make walnut bread, walnut pie, walnut soup and walnut cake, among others.

There are many varieties of walnut, with different shell types – paper shell, thin shell, medium shell and hard shell. The varieties are – Lake English and Wilson, among others. Currently, there is hybrid variety, which matures fast within three to four years, while forest walnut takes about eight years to fruit and about 10 years to mature.

Walnuts are also used in…