3 Pastors With Controversial Revelations — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
5


By Guardian Life

10 January 2022   |  
5:32 pm

Religion is the opium of the people. It is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of our soulless conditions – Karl Marx. Ever so often, we get revelations from ‘pastors’ who ‘predict end times’ after a brief/long trip to Hell.  Deeply religious, spiritual and devoted, religion…

Religion is the opium of the people. It is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of our soulless conditions – Karl Marx.

Ever so often, we get revelations from ‘pastors’ who ‘predict end times’ after a brief/long trip to Hell. 

Deeply religious, spiritual and devoted, religion has formed the bedrock of the Nigerian society since…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR