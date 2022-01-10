3 Pastors With Controversial Revelations — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Guardian Life 10 January 2022 |

Religion is the opium of the people. It is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of our soulless conditions – Karl Marx.

Ever so often, we get revelations from ‘pastors’ who ‘predict end times’ after a brief/long trip to Hell.

Deeply religious, spiritual and devoted, religion has formed the bedrock of the Nigerian society since…