Buhari meets Tinubu at Aso Villa | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu are currently meeting in Abuja. Tinubu, an ally of the president, is rumored to be interested in succeeding Buhari next year. The Guardian reported earlier on Monday that the former Lagos State governor has already Buhari of his intention. Details later.

