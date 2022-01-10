Buhari meets Tinubu at Aso Villa | The Guardian Nigeria News

NOW
President Muhammadu Buhari and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu are currently meeting in Abuja. Tinubu, an ally of the president, is rumored to be interested in succeeding Buhari next year. The Guardian reported earlier on Monday that the former Lagos State governor has already Buhari of his intention. Details later.
21 mins ago
Nine students were killed by a blast at a mobile popcorn stall near a school in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.
32 mins ago
Uganda ended the world’s longest school closure on Monday, ordering millions of students back to the classroom nearly two years after learning…
Source: Guardian Newspaper