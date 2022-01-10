Cavani wants to stay at Man Utd, says Rangnick | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the misfiring team’s fortunes after speculation that he would leave during the January transfer window.

The 34-year-old moved to Old Trafford in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to depart after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.

Rangnick said last week he would not let Cavani go and he has now confirmed that the veteran striker is keen to stay.

“I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay and I had a conversation with him (on Thursday),” said Rangnick

“He came to my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me that he will definitely stay, he will want to stay until the end of the season.

“Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, but he did it on his own behalf.”

Rangnick said Cavani was happy to play matches from the start but would also be the “best possible role model” for other…