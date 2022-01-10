Emily in Paris Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
3


By Oreoritse Tariemi

10 January 2022   |  
6:39 pm

Streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that they have greenlit Darren Star-created romantic comedy series, Emily, In Paris, for seasons 3 & 4.

Announcing the update, Netflix uploaded a short video clip that complied scenes from Emily’s time in Paris, including the words “New Year, New Possibilities.” 

Produced by Darren…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

