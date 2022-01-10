Fuji Vibrations Grand Finale Redefined Fuji Music To A New Generation 

By
Headliners
-
1



Fuji: A Opera held its third and finale edition of Fuji Vibrations at the Muri Okunola  Park, Victoria Island on the 19th of December, 2021 to a cross-section of  distinguished guests. The night featured different generations of Fuji artistes belting  their unique Fuji styles to the delight of the teeming audience who were significantly  technocrats, […]

The post Fuji Vibrations Grand Finale Redefined Fuji Music To A New Generation  appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR