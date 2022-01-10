Kehrer goal helps PSG salvage Lyon draw — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

German defender Thilo Kehrer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Paris Saint-Germain against struggling Lyon with an equalising goal 14 minutes from time in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

PSG already boast a seemingly insurmountable 11-point lead over second-placed Nice but travelled to Lyon without Argentina ace Lionel Messi after he recuperates from Covid-19 and Neymar, who is receiving injury treatment in Brazil.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which is building towards a Champions League clash against Real Madrid, left it late against a team lying 11th in the league.

Lucas Paqueta, himself back after contracting Covid, opened the scoring for Lyon after seven minutes.

