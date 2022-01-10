Man Utd ride luck to get some FA Cup relief | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United rode their luck to reach the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal.

The Scottish international headed home after just eight minutes, but Villa were left to rue a host of missed chances and a controversial VAR review that ruled out an equaliser from Danny Ings in the second half.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick desperately needed a response to a week of unrest in the United camp that followed a dismal performance in losing 1-0 at home to Wolves.

One big decision was taken out of the German’s hands as Cristiano Ronaldo was not fit. United got the start they needed to settle the nerves as Fred’s perfect cross picked out McTominay to power in a downward header.

However, all of the shortcomings that have dogged a shambolic season under two managers for the Red Devils were soon revealed as Villa dominated the game.

Ollie Watkins failed to turn home a corner at the back post, Emiliano Buendia’s…