New email piles more pressure on UK PM Johnson over lockdown parties | The Guardian Nigeria News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and senior officials in his Downing Street office faced renewed anger Monday after an email emerged inviting staff to bring drinks to a gathering during lockdown.

Martin Reynolds, the senior civil servant in Johnson’s office, sent the email to over a hundred Downing Street employees in Number 10, according to an email obtained by British media.

The email read: “After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

The email was sent on May 20 last year, when Britain was in the throws of its first lockdown, and when outdoor social gatherings were banned.

Sue Gray, the civil servant appointed to investigate several parties allegedly held at Downing Street during the pandemic, is expected to expand her probe to cover the new claims.

The government has…