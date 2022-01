“Squid Game” star, O Yeong-su, has made groundbreaking moves by becoming the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe. The 77-year-old South Korean star, who plays Oh II-nam, also known as Player 001, in the hit Netflix series, beat colleagues likes of Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper