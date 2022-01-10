• We’re not aware of the conversation, says VP’s spokesman

• Rev. Waive urges VP to join the race as group explains why Southeast will support Osinbajo

• Daniel, Obanikoro, GNI want Southwest leaders to streamline aspirants

A week after the Director-General, Tinubu Support Groups and former House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, disclosed that former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will be contesting in the 2023 Presidential election, The Guardian gathered last night that he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his aspiration, to which the President reportedly asked him to go ahead.

This is coming as governors of the ruling party gathered last night for a crucial meeting over the proposed February national convention of the party.

Also informed of Tinubu’s aspiration is the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The duo was the cynosure of eyes as they met on Saturday in Azare, Bauchi…