Climate change through human population control | The Guardian Nigeria News

The turnout at the recently concluded climate summit was impressive and loaded with declarations and pledges for net zero emissions. However, whether (and how fast) countries redeem their pledges has nothing to do with what their diplomats said in Glasgow and everything to do with each country’s domestic politics, which have their logic and are only faintly affected by international politics. This is because what was demanded of countries to achieve the net zero emissions or Green Age is not realisable in the short to medium term without a lot of sacrifices. Not to mention the potentially huge infrastructural expense that will be involved. It would have made more sense to demand what will be acceptable to all, particularly the “poor countries.”

Climate change has been attributed to human activities like deforestation, burning of fossil fuels, gas flaring, releasing methane gas into the atmosphere etc, and perhaps rightly so. Surprisingly, though, naturally occurring events…