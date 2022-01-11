Ebonyi governor Dave Umahi joins race to succeed Buhari





Barely 24 hours after National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu announced his intention to contest the presidential election, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has also joined the race. Governor Umahi spoke to newsmen on Tuesday after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammad Buhari at the Presidential Villa, […]

