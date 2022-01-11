





East / West Africa, January 10th, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Epson has announced a partnership with Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, across the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia (EMEAR) region, where Bolt will be the face of a brand awareness campaign for Epson’s cartridge-free EcoTank printers. Eight-time Olympic gold medallist, and widely considered to […]

The post Epson and Usain Bolt ink partnership to promote cartridge-free printing appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper