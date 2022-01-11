Nigeria owes a great debt to Shonekan, says Buhari in tribute





President Muhammadu Buhari said he received the news of the death of a great statesman and former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan with profound sadness. The President also extended condolences to Chief Shonekan’s wife, Margaret, loved ones, as well as the government and people of Ogun State. Buhari described Shonekan as […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper