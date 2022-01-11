South Africa parliament fire suspect charged with terrorism | The Guardian Nigeria News

A man suspected of starting a fire that gutted South Africa’s parliament made a second court appearance on Tuesday to face a new charge of terrorism, in addition to robbery and arson accusations.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the parliament complex in Cape Town after the fire broke out on January 2 and appeared in court three days later.

Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo granted prosecutors a month’s delay to determine Mafe’s mental state and “if he is fit for trial” following a diagnosis that he was schizophrenic.

Mafe was initially charged with breaking into parliament, arson and intention to steal property, including laptops, crockery and documents, before the terrorism charge was added.

Prosecutors said the additional charge was introduced after investigators viewed CCTV footage from parliament on Monday.

A new charge read the “accused is guilty of the offence of contravening the provisions of… the protection of constitutional democracy against…