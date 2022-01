After months of speculation, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, formally declared his intention to run for the country’s number one office in 2023, confirming The Guardian’s exclusive report that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari…

The post Tinubu confirms presidential ambition: I’m a kingmaker, I want to be king appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper