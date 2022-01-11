





US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a 57-year-old man, a medical first that could one day help solve the chronic shortage of organ donations. The “historic” procedure took place Friday, the University of Maryland Medical School said in a statement on Monday. While the patient’s prognosis is far […]

The post US surgeons successfully implant pig heart in human appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper