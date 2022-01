A Rivers State High Court has remanded the Managing Director of Saipem Contracting, Mr. Walter Peviana and Kelechi Sinteh Chinakwe in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over an alleged conspiracy to cheat and with intent to defraud the Government of Rivers State of the sum…

The post $130m fraud: Court remands Saipem MD, Peviana, Chinakwe in Port Harcourt prisons appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper