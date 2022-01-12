2023: Like Tinubu, Umahi informs Buhari of interest in presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Suggests political solution to Southeast insecurity, warns Ohanaeze to stay off politics

• Kalu: I’ll match Tinubu grit for grit for APC presidential ticket

• Renews call for postponement of APC national convention

• Osinbajo not threatened by Tinubu’s declaration, says support group

• National Convention: Courts may run affairs of APC, stakeholders warn

• APC poses no threat to PDP in 2023, Wike boasts

Politicking for 2023 general elections has begun at full throttle. Barely 24 hours after National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, announced his intention to contest the presidential election, governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has also joined the race, as he, yesterday, declared his decision to vie for the number one seat.

Umahi disclosed this to newsmen after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Emerging from the President’s office, Umahi said he discussed the issue with…