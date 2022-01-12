Air force special forces rescue kidnapped victims

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces (SF) Wednesday rescued 26 kidnapped victims while on a fighting patrol along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Road.   The rescue operation occurred when the SF came across 5 abandoned vehicles with their doors ajar near Anguwar Yako, an indication of forced removal or evacuation and likely kidnap scene.    According to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper

