Air force ups training to meet emerging security challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that for personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be combat-ready and operate at optimum level to counter both domestic and foreign threats, the need to review the curriculum of its training institutions and facilities has become expedient.



The CAS stated this at the winging ceremony of some pilots and operators held recently at Headquarters NAF, Abuja. According to Air Marshal Amao, the NAF recently reviewed the curricula of the various schools in the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) to meet expected standards, whilst also conducting instructional training for the instructors to ensure enhanced performance.

He also revealed that the training curriculum for NAF cadets at the Nigerian Defence Academy has been reviewed and new criteria specified for NAF officers to be eligible for posting to the Academy as instructors.

Also affected are some selected ground and flying schools where the CAS…