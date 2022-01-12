BBNaija Tochi Deletes Proposal Videos After Fiancée's Post





BBNaija star Ex housemate Tochi has deleted his proposal videos after Chioma his fiancée posted cryptic messages on her Instagram story. Tochi proposed to his girlfriend on Sunday, January 9th at a lounge and got an affirmative “yes”. Things took a different turn after his fiancée Chioma shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper