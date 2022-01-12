Ebonyi governor Dave Umahi joins race to succeed Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Barely 24 hours after National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Bola Tinubu announced his intention to contest the presidential election, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has also joined the race.

Governor Umahi spoke to newsmen on Tuesday after he met behind closed doors with President Muhammad Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Emerging from the president’s office, Umahi confirmed that he discussed the issue with the president who told him to go and seek the support of the people.

Umahi said he would not be weighed down by Tinubu’s entry into the race because he believed that the contest is not about might but will be won by who God endorses.

“The Bible that I swore with a section of it in 1 Samuel says that by strength shall no man prevail, and power and might belong to God,” Umahi said.

“I’m not in a contest with anybody I’m in a contest with myself.”

The Ebonyi governor, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, had…