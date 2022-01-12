How The Nigerian Living Room Has Evolved — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
6


By Adebayo Ebenezer Mayowa

12 January 2022   |  
5:24 pm

We spend a considerable part of our lives in the sitting room, so most people spend a significant amount of the house budget to make it as comfortable as possible. One would think a Nigerian sitting room is like any other sitting room around the world, but you will be wrong about that. A glimpse…

A child watching tv. Owen Franken COBIS (1)

We spend a considerable part of our lives in the sitting room, so most people spend a significant amount of the house budget to make it as comfortable as possible.

One would think a Nigerian sitting room is like any other sitting room around the world, but you will be wrong about that. A glimpse of old Nigerian Nollywood films will take you through a time travel of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR