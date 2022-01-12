How The Nigerian Living Room Has Evolved — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Adebayo Ebenezer Mayowa 12 January 2022 |

We spend a considerable part of our lives in the sitting room, so most people spend a significant amount of the house budget to make it as comfortable as possible.

One would think a Nigerian sitting room is like any other sitting room around the world, but you will be wrong about that. A glimpse of old Nigerian Nollywood films will take you through a time travel of…