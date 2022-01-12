Iheanacho’s first-half strike earns Nigeria win against Egypt — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Nigeria put a troubled build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon behind them on Tuesday to beat disappointing Egypt 1-0 in Garoua.

Iheanacho struck after 30 minutes to take the Super Eagles to the top of the table after the opening match in Group D, which includes Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Nigeria fired German coach Gernot Rohr in December after an unimpressive World Cup qualifying campaign and put former national star Augustine Eguavoen in temporary charge.

Eguavoen’s squad was without forwards Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo for a variety of reasons, but his team did him proud against Mohamed Salah-captained Egypt.

Prolific Liverpool scorer Salah hardly touched the ball and had only one chance, late in the second half, to equalise.

A cagey opening half controlled by Nigeria sprang to life on 26 minutes when winger Moses Simon got behind the Egypt defence and fired into the side netting from a difficult…