





Rapper Jeezy and his wife The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins have welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mai Jenkins shared a photo of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag “Baby Jenkins” nearby. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent […]

The post Jeezy And Wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins Welcome First Child Together appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper