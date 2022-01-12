Niger Delta and the future ahead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Since the discovery of crude oil in Oloibiri, in present-day Bayelsa State in 1956, and as it became the main source of the nation’s income, there have been myriads of agitations in the Niger Delta bothering on resource control, derivations, environmental degradations, unemployment, just to mention few.

Several pundits have identified the wide gap between the people in the Niger Delta and government as the major crux of the agitation in the region, causing the people to wallow in abject poverty, abandonment and dilapidation in all spheres of human endeavours.

However, past governments had taken some measures to assuage the suffering of the people and this led to the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000, yet, the agitation in the region gets worse till late President, Musa Yar’Adua, initiated the Amnesty Programme in 2009.

Similarly, the Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken some bold steps…