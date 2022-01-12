NIWA tasks boat operators to improve services





The Area Manager, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos, Sarat Lara Braimah, has urged the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON) to improve on services to water transportation users and comply with NIWA’s guidelines. Braimah made the call during a party organised by the Lagos chapter of ATBOWATON at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper