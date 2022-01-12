Twitter to pay tax, establish ‘legal entity’ in Nigeria after suspension is lifted — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Social media giant Twitter has agreed to pay “applicable tax” and establish a legal entity in Nigeria in the first quarter of 2022, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency, who headed the Nigerian team that negotiated with Twitter, said in a statement while announcing the lifting of the more than six-month-long suspension of the social media platform in the country.

Twitter will also appoint a “designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities” by 2023 and register with the Corporate Affairs Commissiion, Abdullahi said.

The platform is also expected to enrol Nigeria in its Partner Support and Law Enforcement Portals. The Law Enforcement Portal provides a channel for the law enforcement agencies to submit a report with a legal justification where it suspects that content violates Nigerian Laws.

“Twitter has agreed to act with…