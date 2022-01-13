Biodegradable transparent pack promises to end food poisoning — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

New ‘smart pack’ that keeps fish, meat, vegetables fresher for longer by slowly releasing antimicrobials to kill Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhi is developed by scientists

Smart food packaging that slowly releases antimicrobials to kill harmful bacteria like E. coli and Listeria can keep fish, meat, fruit and veg fresher for longer, scientists who developed it say.

In laboratory tests, the pack was found to be able to extend the shelf life of fresh fruit by around two-three days as compared to regular packaging.

The waterproof pack — developed by researchers from Harvard and the Nanyang Technological University — looks exactly like transparent plastic.

However it has the benefit of being biodegradable, meaning that it could help cut down on landfill waste as well as food spoilage.

According to the team, the packaging industry is the largest consumer of synthetic plastics derived from fossil fuels and is responsible for the bulk of the plastic waste.

The full findings…