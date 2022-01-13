FG lifts Twitter ban after 222 days, N546.5b economic losses — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Stakeholders divided, say FG should not gag platform

• ECOWAS court plans to deliver judgment next week

• We never left Twitter, Nigerians react

After 222 days and economic losses of about N546.5 billion, the Federal Government has finally lifted the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

The lifting of the suspension was announced yesterday, via a statement by the Chairman Technical Committee, Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi.

Abdullahi said the Federal Government directed him to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the ban effective from 12:00 a.m. this morning.

He said the approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim. In the Memo, he said the Minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical…