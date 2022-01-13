Five things Nigeria says Twitter agreed to before lifting ban





Nigeria Wednesday lifted the suspension of the Twitter operation in the country after reaching agreements. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, who headed a Nigeria committee that interfaced with Twitter, said in a statement that Buhari approved the restoration of Twitter in a memo written to communications and digital economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim. Twitter has since been […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper