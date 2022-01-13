In Cuba, 20-year sentence for filming protest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Three members of the Beirut family spent Christmas behind bars in Cuba, locked away for taking part in unprecedented protests against a communist regime notoriously intolerant of dissent.

They are among hundreds of people detained since July 11, when spontaneous street protests in 50 cities saw thousands of people clamouring for change, chanting “Freedom,” “Down with the dictatorship” and “We are hungry.”

Now the axe is falling, with sentences of up to 30 years being handed down on charges ranging from public disorder to sedition.

The family’s ordeal started on July 11 when Exeynt Beirut, 41, was detained in Guantanamo in Cuba’s east on the first day of protests against harsh living conditions and government repression.

When they learned about his fate, Exeynt’s father Fredy, 64, and sister Katia, 36, took to the streets of La Guinera, near their home in Havana, with hundreds of other protesters the following day.

The protest in La Guinera was the most violent of…