Jallow strikes as Gambia make winning Africa Cup of Nations debut | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
17


Debutants Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0 on Wednesday in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F match in Limbe overshadowed by the bizarre finish to an earlier game that Mali won by the same score against Tunisia.

A Gambian throw-in began a move that finished with Ablie Jallow slamming a rising shot over goalkeeper Diop Babacar, who had strayed slightly off his line.

Coached by widely travelled Belgian Tom Saintfiet, Gambia is competing in the flagship African tournament for the first time after 16 failed attempts to qualify.

Mauritania’s forward Aboubakar Kamara reacts during the Group F Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Mauritania and Gambia at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 12, 2022. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

The second half of the matchday 1 double-header at the Stade Omnisport was delayed 45 minutes because the referee of the first game mistakenly finished it three minutes early.

There was a further hold-up before Gambia and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR