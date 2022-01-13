Nicki Minaj Dropped From Harassment Suit Filed by Husband's Harasser





Nicki Minaj has been dropped from the harassment lawsuit filed by her husband, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough. Courts documents obtained reveal that the rapper’s harassment lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed. Hough’s lawyer speaking on the dismissal, said while “The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper