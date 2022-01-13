Nigeria lifts more than six-month long suspension of Twitter — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian Government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country, months after it announced a clampdown on the social media platform.

The suspension was lifted after Twitter agreed to establish “a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022”, the director-general of National Information Technology Development Agency Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abdullahi headed the Nigerian team that negotiated with Twitter.

Apart from establishing offices in Nigeria, the Nigerian government said Twitter has also agreed to pay applicable tax in the country and “appoint a designated country representative to interface with Nigerian authorities.”

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022,” Abdullahi said.

“The approval…