CBN will spend $8 billion defending naira this year, Rewane projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

‘Absence of rate-determining mechanism major challenge of FX market’

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Ltd and economist, Bismarck Rewane, yesterday, painted a mixed picture of the economy, projecting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will spend between $8 and $10 billion to defend the naira this year. This, he said, would drag the country’s gross external reserves to between $30 and $32 billion this year.

The gross reserves, which resumed after dipping towards the end of last year, closed at $40.5 billion on January 11. Nigeria’s share from last year’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) and proceeds of the Eurobond, had shored up the reserves, halting an era of tumbling that started in 2020.

Rewane, who spoke at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) 2022 Economic Outlook, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would not spend less than $8 to $10 billion to support the naira, which has faced fresh pressure at the…