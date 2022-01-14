Customs seizes cartridges, PMS, Indian hemp worth N 7.8 billion in 2021 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A said it has seized 751 pieces of cartridges, 12,781 kegs of 25 litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 733 sacks (3,522.1kg) of Indian hemp and others worth N7.8 billion.



The Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, who disclosed this at a briefing, said the Unit also generated revenue to the tune of N 617.9 million and apprehended 116 suspects in the year under review.



Ejibunu said, while 18 of the suspects were arraigned, 69 were released on administrative bail, one handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) with 23 in custody presently.



He listed other seizures made between January 1 to December 31, 2021 to include: 12,394 cartons of frozen poultry products, 562 units of used vehicles, 312 sacks, 11,992 pairs of used shoes, 1,638 bales (5,669 pieces) of used clothing, 309 units of used fridges.



Others were; 896 pieces of used compressors, 3,553 kegs of…