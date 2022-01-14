Protests in US after white off-duty officer shoots dead Black man | The Guardian Nigeria News

The fatal shooting of an unarmed African American man by an off-duty white police officer under mysterious circumstances has fueled outrage in a North Carolina town, where residents and relatives of the victim protested Thursday night.

The death of Jason Walker threatens to catapult racism back into the spotlight as Black Americans demand justice over several killings that have highlighted the United States’s struggles with gun laws, police impunity, and racial inequality.

Fist raised, prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump led a “rally for justice” where the crowd chanted “Jason Walker matters,” a WRAL TV live feed from Fayetteville showed.

“Just like the truth was revealed” for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, “the truth will be revealed for Jason Walker,” said Crump, referencing three high-profile killings of Black Americans by active or former police officers over the past two years.

Crump represented the families in all three cases,…