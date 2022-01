As the tattoo trend continues to spike, we know that this cultural art form has existed centuries ago. Ethnographic and archeological findings imply that tattooing has been practiced by most of the human culture in historic times with a peculiarity to some parts. The ancient Greeks used tattoos from the 5th century to communicate among […]

The post The Evolution of Tattoo Inks appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper