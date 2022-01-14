





Tunisia’s protest over their bizarre Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Mali in which the referee blew the final whistle twice before full-time was thrown out late on Thursday, as it emerged the official in question may have been suffering from heatstroke and dehydration. Mali were leading Wednesday’s match 1-0 when Zambian official Janny Sikazwe […]

The post Tunisia lose protest over AFCON match which ended too early appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper